Ralph Fiennes will make his opera directing debut

The Associated Press
Wednesday 02 April 2025 19:45 BST
Actor Ralph Fiennes will make his opera directing debut in Paris next season with Tchaikovsky's “Eugene Onegin.”

The Paris Opera said Wednesday the production will run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 27 at the Palais Garnier and will star Boris Pinkhasovich in the title role, Ruzan Mantashyan as Tatiana, Bogdan Volkov as Lensky and Susan Graham as Madame Larina.

Fiennes, 62, has been nominated for three Academy Awards — most recently, this year, for “Conclave” — and one Emmy Award. The British actor won a Tony Award in 1995 for Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Semyon Bychkov will conduct most of the performances. Michael Levine designs the sets and Annemarie Woods the costumes.

The Paris Opera 2025-26 season will have new productions of Verdi's “Aida,” Wagner's “Die Walküre and ”Siegfried" and Antonia Bembo's “Ercole amante.”

Revivals include Claus Guth's staging of Puccini's “La Bohème,” moved to a spaceship and planet surface and John Adams' “Nixon in China” with Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson.

