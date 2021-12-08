Disassembly work underway on Lee pedestal in Richmond

Disassembly work on an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 08 December 2021 16:33
Confederate Monuments Richmond
Confederate Monuments Richmond
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Disassembly work on an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee commenced Wednesday morning in Virginia's capital city.

A crew atop scaffolding and a large crane truck worked to dislodge and lift away a hunk of the stone pedestal in Richmond. It marked an early step in what's expected to be a weekslong process.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the city’s historic Monument Avenue. The governor also announced plans to convey the state-owned site to the city after the pedestal is removed.

Sunday’s announcement marked a reversal from September, when the statue was removed but the Northam administration said the pedestal would remain in place while a process to reimagine the future of Monument Avenue played out. Other Confederate statuary was removed from the residential boulevard last summer following the protest movement ignited by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The removal comes just before Northam leaves office and GOP Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who has expressed less enthusiasm about the statue’s removal, is sworn in.

Recommended

The state has said the removal work is expected to be substantially complete by Dec. 31.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in