US investigating some Jeep and Ram vehicles after getting complaints of abrupt engine stalling

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that some Ram pickups and Jeep Wagoneer SUVs can lose power, shift into park and apply the emergency brake

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 July 2024 14:54
Ram Pickups-Investigation
Ram Pickups-Investigation (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that some Ram pickup trucks and Jeep Wagoneer SUVs can lose power, shift into park and apply the emergency brake.

The probe announced Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 150,000 vehicles made by Stellantis from the 2022 model year. All have the company's 5.7-liter Hemi e-Torque mild hybrid system which can let the vehicle power itself.

The agency says the system converts captured energy from braking to power some electrical components. The system has a 48-volt battery pack and a motor generator that sends power to the crankshaft during gear changes.

But the agency says it has 80 complaints from owners that the engines can shut down, often at low speeds. Sometimes they can't be restarted.

The agency says investigators will look into the affected models, how often the problem happens and the cause of the engine stalling. NHTSA could seek a recall.

Stellantis says it's cooperating with the probe and that any owners who see symptoms in their vehicles should contact their dealership.

NHTSA says that the company recalled about 131,000 Ram pickups and Wagoneers with the same system last April. The vehicles lost power because the air-gasoline mixture had too much fuel. But Stellantis told investigators that the most recent complaints about engine stalling likely were caused by an electrical problem.

