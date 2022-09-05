Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sri Lanka refuses international human rights investigation

Sri Lanka says it will not accept any international investigation imposed by the U.N. Human Rights Council into alleged rights abuses during the country’s long civil war

Via AP news wire
Monday 05 September 2022 13:04

Sri Lanka refuses international human rights investigation

Show all 2

Sri Lanka will not accept any international investigation imposed by the U.N. Human Rights Council into alleged rights abuses during the country's long civil war, an official said Monday.

Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Sabry said the government is willing to engage with the international community in seeking closure for human rights issues, but that any solution should conform with the country's Constitution.

“Any external mechanism, external evidence gathering mechanism, charging citizens outside the country, getting hybrid judges to come and hear the cases, all these are against the Constitution. So we can’t agree to that,” he said.

The statement is a retraction of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's earlier stance when he was prime minister. In 2015 he co-sponsored a resolution agreeing to a joint investigation of alleged abuses with participation by Commonwealth and other foreign judges, defense lawyers, authorized prosecutors and investigators.

Wickremesinghe is currently supported in Parliament by lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was a defense official during the war and holds hard-line views on the U.N.'s role on Sri Lanka.

Recommended

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights is scheduled to publish an update on Sri Lanka's progress in accountability for the alleged abuses at upcoming Human Rights Council meetings starting Sept. 12 in Geneva, Switzerland. The sessions continue until Oct. 7.

In March last year, the council adopted a resolution strengthening the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to collect, analyze and preserve information and develop possible strategies for future accountability for violations of human rights in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka fought a civil war with now-defeated Tamil Tiger rebels, who fought for an independent state for the country's ethnic minority Tamils. Government soldiers crushed the rebels in 2009.

Both government troops and the rebels were accused of serious human rights violations. The government was accused of bombing hospitals and places where displaced Tamil civilians had taken temporary shelter, and controlling supplies of medicine and food as a weapon of war. The government has denied the allegations.

The rebels were accused of recruiting child soldiers, using civilians as human shields and killing those trying to flee their control.

Sri Lanka is presently going through its worst economic crisis in its history and is seeking international assistance. It has defaulted on repayment of foreign loans and is suffering acute shortages of fuel, medicines and some foods because it does not have foreign currency to pay for imports.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in