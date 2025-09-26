Man found guilty of murder in 2020 killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner in Atlanta
A man has been found guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta
A jury in Atlanta found a man guilty of murder and other charges Friday in the July 2020 shooting death of an 8-year-old girl who was riding in an SUV near a weekslong protest at the site where police had fatally shot a Black man.
Julian Conley, 25, was convicted of murder, aggravated assault and gang-related charges in the killing of Secoriea Turner. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale said she planned to sentence Conley right away.
A second man, Jerrion McKinney, earlier this month received a 40-year sentence, with 20 years to serve in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, gun and gang-related charges in the girl’s death.
Secoriea was riding in the back of a Jeep with her mother and her mother’s friend on July 4, 2020, near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer weeks earlier. Protesters had been rallying against police brutality nationwide since the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The restaurant was set ablaze the night after Brooks’ death, and protesters camped at the site for weeks afterward. Not far away, armed men had been occupying makeshift barricades, blocking roads and turning some drivers away. Police said the SUV Secoriea was riding in was driving near one of the barricades when at least one person shot into the vehicle.
Prosecutors alleged that it was Conley who fatally shot Secoriea, and they asserted that both Conley and McKinney were associated with the Bloods criminal street gang. Both men had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
McKinney, who wasn’t charged with murder, on Sept. 10 entered Alford pleas, which allows a person to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that it is in his best interest to plead guilty. He told the judge that he didn’t hurt Secoriea, saying he has children and feels sorry about what happened to the girl, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.