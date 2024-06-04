AP Sports Week in Pictures: Real Madrid's victory toss, rainy French Open and U.S. Women's Open

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Associated Press photographers were there when Real Madrid’s players tossed coach Carlo Ancelotti in the air after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after scoring against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis. The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft is facing more physical play in the pros, along with more losses. The Fever are 2-9.

At the rainy French Open, two tennis fans hold an umbrella during the match between Denmark’s Holger Rune and Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Rune won in a third-set tiebreaker.

During the U.S. Women’s Open, golfer Minjee Lee responds to the crowd after making her putt on the fifth green at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania. Yuka Saso won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time since 2021. A Japanese newspaper printed special editions to mark the milestone.

The sports gallery was curated by AP photographer Chris Carlson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

