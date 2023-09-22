Jump to content

The Associated Press
Friday 22 September 2023 07:11

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sept. 15–21, 2023

Many families in poorer areas of Romania enjoy fall fairs, like the Titu Fair in Hagioaica. The Italian island of Lampedusa was again overwhelmed by an influx of migrant arrivals from Tunisia.

King Charles III is on a three-day visit to France, where the U.K. monarch met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In sports, Real Madrid beat Union Berlin in their first group match of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Emilio Morenatti in Spain.

