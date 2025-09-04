Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Parents plead not guilty to murder of missing 7-month-old son in California

The parents charged with the murder of their missing 7-month-old son in Southern California have pleaded not guilty

Via AP news wire
Thursday 04 September 2025 21:52 BST

The parents charged with the murder of their missing 7-month-old son in Southern California have pleaded not guilty.

Jake Haro, 32, and his wife Rebecca, 41, entered the pleas in Superior Court in Riverside on Thursday. Messages were left for their attorneys, Brian Cosgrove and Jeff Moore.

The couple has been charged with the murder of Emmanuel Haro and making a false report. They've each been held on $1 million bail.

Southern California authorities have said they believe Emmanuel died from abuse before his mother reported she was assaulted and the baby kidnapped outside a store in San Bernardino County on Aug. 14.

The next hearing in the case is set for Sept. 16.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in