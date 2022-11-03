Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Yearly inflation in Turkey rises to new 24-year high of 85%

Annual inflation in Turkey continued to rise in October and push the price of essential goods higher and amplifying a cost-of-living crisis in the country

Via AP news wire
Thursday 03 November 2022 08:09

Annual inflation in Turkey continued to rise in October, official figures showed Thursday, pushing the price of essential goods higher and amplifying a cost-of-living crisis in the country.

Consumer prices rose to 85.51% in October from a year earlier, and by 3.54% from the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

The inflation rate was the highest in 24 years.

Experts, however, maintain that inflation is much higher than the official figures. The independent Inflation Research Group on Thursday put the annual rate at 185%.

While the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have stoked inflation around the world, economists believe that inflation in Turkey was fueled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s belief that high borrowing costs lead to higher prices. Traditional economic thinking says that raising rates helps reign in inflation.

Recommended

Last month, Turkey’s central bank slashed interest rates for the third month in a row — down to 10.5% — in line with Erdogan’s economic views. The Turkish president has signaled more rate cuts to bring the key interest rate to single digits.

In contrast, central banks around the world have been aggressively raising rates to fight soaring inflation.

On Wednesday, Erdogan who stands for reelection in a vote next year, defended his economic policies saying he expected his model — which prioritizes growth, investments, employment and exports — to “bear fruit” and be emulated by others.

“While the whole world ... is struggling with the highest inflation figures of the last 60, 70 years, the wheels of our country’s economy are turning,” Erdogan said.

“Many institutions, individuals and organizations — from the United Nations to many economists — agree with the cause-and-effect relationship we have established between inflation and interest rates,” Erdogan said. “After the new year, you will see the world ... lower interest rates.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in