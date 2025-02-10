Reds will wear No. 14 patch on jersey sleeve to honor Pete Rose, who died last year
The Cincinnati Reds will wear a No. 14 patch on the sleeve of their jersey this season to honor hometown star and career hits leader Pete Rose, the team announced Monday.
The Reds posted a photo of the patch on X with the message “14 on our side all season” and a heart emoji.
Rose, who died in September at the age of 83, played 19 of his 24 major league seasons with the Reds. He finished his playing career in 1986 with 4,256 hits.
The player known as “Charlie Hustle” was a 17-time All-Star and member of three World Series championship teams. He was NL Most Valuable Player in 1973, and he won three batting titles and two Gold Gloves.
He also was a polarizing figure. He was found to have wagered on baseball, which prompted Major League Baseball to banish him in 1989, and in 1991 the Baseball Hall of Fame adopted a rule making people on MLB's permanently ineligible list barred from consideration for election to the Hall.
