Here's how to register for a chance to buy tickets to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

With the 2028 Olympics Games in Los Angeles on the horizon, fans will get their first opportunity to get in line for tickets on Wednesday.

Registration will open Jan. 14 to be entered into the ticket draw for a randomly assigned time slot to purchase tickets.

Here's what to know:

When do the games start?

The schedule for the games, which will take place July 14 to July 30, 2028, has already been released. Some events, like baseball, basketball, hockey and water polo, will begin July 12.

The 2028 Olympics will be the largest games in history, with more than 11,000 athletes across 51 sports.

Who can get in line for tickets?

Anyone can register.

But people who live in the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas will have a chance to get the first time slots reserved for locals. Oklahoma City will host the canoe slalom and softball events. You must have a zip code matching a credit card's billing address in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, or Ventura counties for the California events, and in Oklahoma, Canadian or Cleveland counties for the Oklahoma events.

Locals will be eligible for a chance to access tickets early, from April 2 to April 6 of this year, if they register for the ticket draw by March 18.

And if they don’t get a coveted early time slot, they’ll be entered along with everyone else into the lottery for a time in the ticket queue.

How many will be sold?

LA28 has said it will release 14 million tickets for the Olympics and Paralympics, which would set a record, surpassing the 12 million sold for the Paris Olympics.

What do they cost?

Single tickets for both the Olympics and Paralympics will start at $28.

LA28, the planning committee, also launched a fundraising effort in November 2025 to be able to give away free tickets to people who live near the venues.

“The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games are for everyone. This program is about making sure that the people who live, work and contribute to the spirit of Los Angeles can access the Games taking place in their hometown,” LA28 chairperson and president, Casey Wasserman, said in a press release.

What the organizers haven’t said

The LA28 committee says full ticket sales will open later in 2026 but have not given a firm date.

The committee also hasn’t released other details about purchasing rules — such as how many seats, for how many events, these early ticket buyers might be able to secure.