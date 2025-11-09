Watch live: Remembrance Sunday service led by King Charles at Cenotaph
Watch live from the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph on Sunday (9 November), marking 80 years since the Second World War ended.
The King will lead the nation in a two-minute silence at 11am, which will be marked by the firing of the guns from King’s Troop on Horse Guards Parade.
Around 10,000 armed forces veterans will take part in the Royal British Legion’s march-past, alongside 20 Second World War veterans.
The monarch is also set to lay a wreath at the central London monument in central London to commemorate those who lost their lives in service.
He will be joined by other members of the royal family and senior politicians, including Sir Keir Starmer.
Sir Keir said Remembrance Sunday will allow Britain to “pause as a nation to honour all those who have served our country”.
“We reflect on the extraordinary courage of our armed forces in the world wars and subsequent conflicts, whose service secured the freedoms we cherish today.”
Donald Poole, a 101-year-old veteran who served as a Royal Army Ordnance Corps technician, is set to join the march.
Mr Poole, who handled defective explosives or enemy ammunition, was serving in India in 1945 when Japan’s surrender was announced. He said it is a “great honour to be able to pay tribute to the poor souls who have died in all conflicts”.
