Monthlong government shutdown in photos: disruptions, delays and divisions

The Associated Press
Saturday 01 November 2025 16:57 GMT

With no endgame in sight, the government shutdown is expected to roll on for the unforeseeable future, injecting more uncertainty into an already precarious economy.

The closure has halted routine federal operations, furloughed around 750,000 federal employees and left others working without pay. Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, lapsed after Friday and airports have been scrambling with flight disruptions.

Democrats seek an extension of expiring tax credits that have helped millions of people afford health insurance, while Republicans say they won’t negotiate until the government is reopened.

Americans, meanwhile, are divided on who’s to blame.

