North Carolina lawmakers approve additional $528M for Hurricane Helene recovery

North Carolina lawmakers agreed Wednesday to spend another $528 million on still-pressing needs from Hurricane Helene's historic flooding nearly six months ago, with an emphasis on home and private road repairs, agriculture and infrastructure to aid businesses.

House and Senate Republicans worked out their differences from competing versions of a bill and voted overwhelmingly this week for the compromise, which includes an additional $327 million to address the recovery from previous storms — some several years ago — and disasters not named Helene.

The measure heads to Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, who scheduled a bill-signing ceremony for Wednesday night. He told lawmakers last week during his State of the State address he was ready to sign a relief measure into law.

Stein had asked the GOP-controlled legislature for an additional $1.07 billion for Helene relief in the mountains last month. The final measure omits some programs sought by Stein or underfunds his requests, as Republicans took a more cautious approach. Lawmakers and Stein have said they anticipate more Helene aid to be appropriated in the months ahead.

“As we’ve said many times, this is our next step, not our final step,” GOP Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County said Wednesday during debate on the final bill, which passed the Senate unanimously.

Before the latest measure, the General Assembly had already appropriated or made available more than $1.1 billion for Helene recovery activities, according to Stein's office.

The bill “will enable us to get started on many important aspects of disaster recovery, but we have to be honest that the amount is inadequate and this is just the start,” Stein told reporters earlier Wednesday.

The funds pale in comparison to the record $59.6 billion in Helene damages and recovery needs estimated by state officials, who also reported over 100 deaths from the late September storm. Stein’s administration projects that disaster relief approved by Congress in December and other federal funding sources may ultimately provide more than $15 billion in Helene recovery funds to North Carolina. Stein is now seeking another $13 billion from Washington.

About 4,600 households in western counties were still receiving temporary housing assistance as of last week, and more than 200 public roads in the region remain closed or just partially open, according to state data.

The measure allocates $100 million to help repair or replace roads and bridges on private property that sometimes can be the only link between small communities and the outside world.

There's $120 million to kick-start a home reconstruction and repair program while the state completes steps to receive nearly $1.4 billion from the federal government for similar construction and mitigation activities.

The measure provides $200 million to address Helene crop losses, debris removal and other agricultural recovery needs. There's another $110 million for agriculture losses farmers suffered during 2024 from damage caused by other storms and drought.

The final bill also locates an additional $217 million that would be used to complete close to 1,000 unfinished home construction projects for victims of Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 in eastern North Carolina. That program has faced lengthy delays and higher than planned expenses.

“Families who have waited far too long will finally get the relief they deserve,” House Majority Leader Brenden Jones said in a news release. "With strict oversight to ensure every dollar is used properly — we are finishing the job once and for all.”

The final plan also locates $9 million for a voluntary student summer school program in districts that were closed for many weeks because of Helene. Stein requested the help, although the money provided is lower than what he sought.

The measure omitted Stein's request for two business grant programs designed to help companies that suffered significant sales and economic losses or physical damages.

Republican lawmakers uncomfortable with direct payments instead agreed to spend $55 million on grants for local governments, which in turn could use the money for infrastructure repairs that could benefit small businesses, like sewer, utility and sidewalk repairs.