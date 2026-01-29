Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
EU appears poised to sanction Iran's Revolutionary Guard over protest crackdown

The European Union appears poised to sanction Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard over Tehran’s deadly crackdown on nationwide protests

Belgium EU Foreign Minsters
Belgium EU Foreign Minsters (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The European Union appeared poised Thursday to sanction Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard over Tehran’s deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.

Kaja Kallas said that she expects foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday to agree on adding Iran’s Guard to its terrorist list.

“This will put them on the same footing with al-Qaida, Hamas, Daesh,” she said, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group. “If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as a terrorist.”

Iran had no immediate comment, but it has been criticizing Europe in recent days as it considered the move, which follows the U.S. earlier sanctioning the Guard.

