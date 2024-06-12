Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Quincy Jones has been nominated for seven Oscars in the past 55 years, including best original score, best song, and even best picture. Although he's never collected a competitive statuette during the Academy Awards, this November he’ll receive an honorary Oscar from the Academy’s Board of Governors in recognition of his contributions to the art of film.

Jones, casting director Juliet Taylor, filmmaker Richard Curtis and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will all be honored at this year’s Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday.

Jones, who has contributed to films like “In Cold Blood,” “The Wiz” and “The Color Purple,” and Taylor, whose casting credits include “Taxi Driver,” “Annie Hall,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Schindler’s List,” will receive Academy Honorary Awards. Most honorary Oscar recipients have not yet won a competitive Oscar.

Curtis, the “Notting Hill” and “Love Actually” filmmaker, will get the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his charitable efforts. A co-founder of Comic Relief UK and USA, he has helped raise more than $2 billion over the past 40 years. Jones was given the Hersholt award in 1994.

The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award will go to EON Productions’ Wilson and Broccoli, whose 007 credits include “Casino Royale,” “Skyfall” and “No Time To Die.” Broccoli’s father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, was given the Thalberg award in 1981.

"The recipients of this year’s Governors Awards have set the bar incredibly high across their remarkable careers, and the Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to recognize them with Oscars,” Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “Their profound love of cinema and indelible contribution to our art form make these five individuals truly deserving of these honors.”

The event, which is not televised, will be held Nov. 17 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom, just an escalator ride up from the Dolby Theatre that hosts the Oscars.