British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88
Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London’s Millennium Dome has died
Richard Rogers the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London s Millennium Dome has died. He was 88.
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday.
“A man of immense drive and charisma, he was equally a man of civility and integrity, dedicated to the art and science of architecture, of urbanism, the life of the city, of political commitment and positive social change,” the partnership said.
Rogers won architecture's top award, the Pritzker Prize, in 2007, and was a member of Britain's House of Lords. As well as the iconic Pompidou Center, which he designed with Renzo Piano, his work included the Lloyd's of London building and Terminal 4 at Barajas International Airport in Madrid.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.