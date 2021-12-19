British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88

Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London’s Millennium Dome has died

Via AP news wire
Sunday 19 December 2021 09:20
Britain Obit Rogers
Britain Obit Rogers
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Richard Rogers the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London s Millennium Dome has died. He was 88.

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday.

“A man of immense drive and charisma, he was equally a man of civility and integrity, dedicated to the art and science of architecture, of urbanism, the life of the city, of political commitment and positive social change,” the partnership said.

Rogers won architecture's top award, the Pritzker Prize, in 2007, and was a member of Britain's House of Lords. As well as the iconic Pompidou Center, which he designed with Renzo Piano, his work included the Lloyd's of London building and Terminal 4 at Barajas International Airport in Madrid.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in