Memorial service set for officers killed in campus shooting
Hundreds of police officers are expected to attend a memorial service for two officers who were fatally shot last week when they responded to reports of a suspicious man on the campus of a private college in Virginia
Hundreds of police officers are expected to attend a memorial service Wednesday for two officers who were fatally shot last week when they responded to reports of a suspicious man on the campus of a private college in Virginia.
Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were killed on Feb. 1 when a gunman opened fire on them after a brief interaction. School president David W. Bushman said the two officers were close friends and known on campus as “the dynamic duo.”
Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former student at the college, has been charged with murder. Authorities have not discussed any motive for the killings. During Campbell's court arraignment last week, his attorney asked that he be given a mental health evaluation.
The service is expected to draw members of the public and law enforcement officers from around the region. A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he plans to attend. Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, said between 1,500 and 2,000 people are expected.
The service will be held at Atlantic Union Bank Center on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.