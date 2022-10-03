Jump to content

Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19

Via AP news wire
Monday 03 October 2022 18:21

Monday 03 October 2022 18:21

Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.

The 82-year-old cancelled performances Sunday at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, citing illness.

On Monday a spokesperson confirmed that Starr and his All-Starr band would be cancelling five more shows after the former Beatle caught coronavirus.

The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge in Alberta; as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton in British Columbia.

The rest of his tour will remain on hold while Starr recovers.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," a statement said. "As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon.”

