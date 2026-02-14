Huge floats, wild costumes and nonstop street parties: Brazil Carnival in photos
The world’s biggest party is back as Carnival celebrations return to Brazil with glittery, outrageous costumes, samba rhythms ringing out until dawn and hundreds of raucous roaming parties flooding the streets.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
