Watch live: Rioters sentenced in Leeds after violent disorder erupts in UK

More rioters are being sentenced in Leeds today (9 August), following days of unrest across the UK, off the back of a knife attack on three young girls in Southport.

There have been over 400 arrests since the violence broke out, with police officers attacked, businesses destroyed, and emergency vehicles set on fire.

Eight people have so far been sentenced, with offences ranging from violent disorder to possession of a weapon and assaulting emergency workers.

Key hotspots for the riots have included Hull, Southampton, and Blackpool.

On 29 July, three young girls were killed and 10 others injured after a man entered a Taylor Swift dance workshop in Southport and carried out a knife attack.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that all of the children receiving treatment in hospital have now been discharged.

In response to the riots linked to the attack, prime minister Keir Starmer has condemned "far-right thuggery" and vowed to take action against all involved.