AP Week in Pictures: Global

Via AP news wire
Friday 28 October 2022 19:35

AP Week in Pictures: Global

OCTOBER 22 - 28, 2022

A week of political appointments: from the first woman to obtain the premiership in Italy, Giorgia Meloni, who heads the first far-right-led government since the end of World War II; to the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and to the third five-year term that Chinese President Xi Jinping awards himself as leader of the ruling Communist Party.

War continues in Ukraine, with Russian missiles hitting residential areas of Mykolaiv, and Ukrainian shelling of an oil depot in Shakhtarsk, eastern Ukraine.

Sheep graze across Plaza Mayor in central Madrid in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights threatened by urban sprawl and modern agricultural practices, Hungary celebrates the 66th anniversary of their anti-communist uprising of 1956 and Indians witness the last solar eclipse of the year as they prepare to celebrate Diwali.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

