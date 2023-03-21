For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from London as a Eurosceptic group of Conservative Party MPs reveal their verdict on the new Brexit deal with the EU.

The European Research Group's press conference comes the day after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said it would vote against it in parliament.

They commissioned a so-called “star chamber” of lawyers to consider the Windsor Framework recently signed with Ursula von der Leyen before deciding how to vote on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the view will be that the brake is unusable in practice, and the deal does not go far enough.

The Windsor Framework was designed to ease Unionionist fears surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, a long-running sticking point in Brexit negotiations.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was part of former prime minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

