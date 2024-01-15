Watch live: Sunak speaks to parliament about strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak speaks to parliament about strikes on Houthi rebel forces in Yemen.

The Prime Minister will face Parliament on Monday, 15 January, to explain why the UK joined the US in striking Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, and why UK lawmakers did not get a say in the decision to take military action.

Four Royal Air Force Typhoon jets took part in a US-led strike on the rebels last week, as the Iran-backed group have continued to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis say they targeted ships linked to Israel in response to the war in Gaza, despite also frequently attacking vessels that have no clear tie to Israel in attacks which threaten to damage global trade.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he supported Mr Sunak’s decision, but expects more openness from the government in such matters in the future.