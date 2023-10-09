Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes questions on HS2, net zero and education at Nottingham event

Lucy Leeson
Monday 09 October 2023 09:56
Comments

Watch live as Rishi Sunak holds a ‘PM connect’ event in Nottingham on Monday 9 October.

Mr Sunak will be taking questions on his key talking points from last week’s Conservative Party conference including HS2, Net Zero, and Smoking.

The Prime Minister finally announced the cancellation of the northern leg of the HS2 project last week. Instead, he promised to spend all of the money saved on local transport improvements, trams, buses, rail and roads.

Mr Sunak also used his conference to announce a string of new education policies, aimed at boosting the prospects of 16 to 19-year-olds.

The PM also announced his plan to end smoking for the next generation by raising the age at which cigarettes can be purchased every year

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in