For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak holds a ‘PM connect’ event in Nottingham on Monday 9 October.

Mr Sunak will be taking questions on his key talking points from last week’s Conservative Party conference including HS2, Net Zero, and Smoking.

The Prime Minister finally announced the cancellation of the northern leg of the HS2 project last week. Instead, he promised to spend all of the money saved on local transport improvements, trams, buses, rail and roads.

Mr Sunak also used his conference to announce a string of new education policies, aimed at boosting the prospects of 16 to 19-year-olds.

The PM also announced his plan to end smoking for the next generation by raising the age at which cigarettes can be purchased every year