Watch live: MPs vote on Sunak’s emergency Rwanda bill

Watch live as MPs vote on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s emergency Rwanda legislation on Tuesday, 12 December.

The Prime Minister is attempting to defuse a Tory revolt, as there stands significant division on both sides of the Conservative Party over the bill.

Some on the right of the party want a tougher law, while those towards the left have warned against the bill breaching international law in the future.

Mr Sunak met with potential rebels over breakfast this morning, attempting to convince them to back the legislation.

Last month, the Supreme Court struck the original policy down as unlawful, concluding there was a real risk that genuine refugees sent to Rwanda could be returned to their home country, where they would face “ill-treatment.”

The government says the new bill addresses the court’s concerns, and makes it “clear that Rwanda is a safe country for asylum seekers.”