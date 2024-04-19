For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak calls for an end to “sick note culture” in his welfare reform speech today (19 April).

The prime minister will use his speech to warn against “over-medicalising the everyday challenges and worries of life”.

As Britain emerges from the coronavirus pandemic into a resulting cost of living crisis, with NHS waiting lists hitting record highs, the number of working days lost to sickness or injury has risen to a new record highs.

In a speech on Friday morning, Mr Sunak will echo his chancellor Jeremy Hunt in insisting that the focus must shift to what work people might be able to do, amid government concerns some are being unnecessarily written off as sick and “parked on welfare”.