Watch live: RNC day 3 as JD Vance gives first speech since VP selection

Watch live updates from the third day of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday (17 July) as JD Vance gives his first speech since his vice president selection.

Donald Trump’s new running mate will address the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his first major speech since his selection was announced earlier this week.

The Senator, a military veteran, former venture capitalist and author, beat Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to the honor and can expect a rapturous reception at the Fiserv Forum, with the nominee’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, also set to address the crowd.

Also expected to speak is former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro who was released from prison this morning having served four months for contempt of Congress.