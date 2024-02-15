Jump to content

Rob Manfred says he will retire as baseball commissioner in January 2029 after 14 years

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029

Mark Didtler
Thursday 15 February 2024 22:30
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029.

Speaking at a spring training news conference, Manfred noted he will be 70 years old and been commissioner for 14 years when his term ends on Jan. 25, 2029.

“You can only have so much fun,” Manfred said.

Manfred, 65, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season, then voted last July to approve his latest term.

