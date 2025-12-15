Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of a tragedy in Hollywood, as filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife are found dead and son arrested

Damian Dovarganes,Caroline Brehman,Ethan Swope
Monday 15 December 2025 21:02 GMT

Renowned filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their Los Angeles home before authorities arrested the Reiners’ son, Nick Reiner, on suspicion of murder.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

