Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 5-11:

Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 94. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 85. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 83. Actor Diane Keaton is 79. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 77. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 75. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 72. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 66. Actor Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 63. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children,” “Guiding Light”) is 60. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 60. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 59. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” ″Sisters”) is 58. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (“The Talk,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is 57. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age is 57. Singer Marilyn Manson is 56. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 56. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” ″Treme”) is 52. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 51. Actor Bradley Cooper is 50. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 47. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 44. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 32.

Jan. 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 76. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 74. Country singer Jett Williams is 72. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 70. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 66. Chef Nigella Lawson is 65. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 65. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. TV personality Julie Chen is 55. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s The Boss”) is 49. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) is 44. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” ″The Theory of Everything”) is 43. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Diona Reasonover (“NCIS”) is 41. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 39.

Jan. 7: “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner is 79. Singer Kenny Loggins is 77. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 76. Actor Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 75. Actor Sammo Hung (“Martial Law”) is 73. Actor David Caruso is 69. TV anchor Katie Couric is 68. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 66. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 66. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ″The Shield”) is 65. Actor Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 63. Actor Nicolas Cage is 61. Singer John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting is 60. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 56. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ″Cosby”) is 55. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Judging Amy”) is 54. Jeremy Renner (“Mayor of Kingstown,” “The Avengers”) is 54. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 51. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 46. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 46. Actor Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 43. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 42. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 42. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca (“Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Nikita”) is 38. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 35. Actor Camryn Grimes (“The Young and the Restless”) is 35. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 25.

Jan. 8: Singer Shirley Bassey is 88. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 87. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 85. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 84. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 81. Actor Kathleen Noone (“Knots Landing”) is 80. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 79. Director John McTiernan (“Predator,” “Die Hard”) is 74. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 70. Actor Michelle Forbes (“True Blood,” ″Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 60. Actor Maria Pitillo (“Providence”) is 59. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 56. Singer Sean Paul is 52. Singer-actor Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 49. Actor Amber Benson (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 48. Actor-director Sarah Polley is 46. Actor Gaby Hoffman (“Girls,” ″Field of Dreams”) is 43. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 42. Actor-singer Cynthia Erivo is 38.

Jan. 9: Actor K Callan (“Lois and Clark”) is 89. Singer Joan Baez is 84. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 81. Actor John Doman (“Gotham”) is 80. Singer-actor Buster Poindexter (David Johansen) is 75. Singer Crystal Gayle is 74. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV’s “The Closer,” ″Spider-Man” movies) is 70. Actor Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter” movies, “Vera Drake”) is 69. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 62. Actor Joely Richardson is 60. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 58. Actor David Costabile (“Billions,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 58. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 58. Actor Joey Lauren Adams (“Chasing Amy,” ″Big Daddy”) is 57. Actor Deon Cole (“black-ish”) is 54. Actor Angela Bettis (“Carrie,” ″Girl, Interrupted”) is 52. Actor Omari Hardwick (“Power”) is 51. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 47. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 41. Singer Paolo Nutini is 38. Actor Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Actor Kerris Dorsey (“Ray Donovan,” ″Brothers and Sisters”) is 27. Actor Tyree Brown (“Parenthood”) is 21.

Jan. 10: Actor William Sanderson (“Deadwood,” ″Newhart”) is 81. Singer Rod Stewart is 80. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 77. Singer Pat Benatar is 72. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 70. Singer Shawn Colvin is 69. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 66. Actor Evan Handler (“Sex and the City”) is 64. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 61. Actor Trini Alvarado is 58. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 47. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 46. Musician Valerie June is 43.

Jan. 11: Director Joel Zwick (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 83. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 69. Actor Phyllis Logan (“Downton Abbey”) is 69. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 67. Actor Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is 63. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (“My Three Sons”) is 62. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 57. Director Malcolm D. Lee (“Soul Men,” “The Best Man”) is 55. Singer Mary J. Blige is 54. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 54. Actor Amanda Peet is 53. Actor Rockmond Dunbar (“Heartland,” “Soul Food”) is 52. Actor Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 40. Reality star Jason Wahler (“Laguna Beach,” ″The Hills”) is 38. Singer Cody Simpson is 28.