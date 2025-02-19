Slovakia's Fico agrees deal with partners for control of government ministries to bolster coalition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The three parties of Slovakia's ruling coalition said on Wednesday they have agreed on a reshuffle to stabilize the government.

The move boosts the power of the Smer (Direction) party of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

According to the agreement, the coalition's two junior partners — Hlas, or Voice, party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party — will give up control of one ministry each to Smer.

With the addition of the ministries overseeing Investments, Regional Development and Information and Tourism and Sports, Smer will have control of nine ministries, Hlas will have six and the Slovak National Party two.

“Smer will use this political influence to stabilize the ruling coalition and regain its parliamentary majority,” Fico said in a post on his Facebook page.

The changes were announced amid a crisis in the coalition that has a problem to secure a parliamentary majority.

In the 150-seat Parliament, known as the National Council, the coalition had a majority of 79 seats.

But four Hlas lawmakers and another three from the Slovak National Party parted ways with their parliamentary factions, making it difficult for the government to push through its agenda. The lawmakers have not joined forces with the opposition but have demanded to be given various posts in the government, parliament and state institutions in exchange for their loyalty.

Fico, whose government has faced vocal protests against its pro-Russian policies, said the goal of the agreement was to secure a parliamentary majority for the coalition. He said the changes will help him in his negotiations with the rebels, without giving details.

Fico said his further steps will be announced later.