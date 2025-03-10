How to Stream Roberta Flack's 'Celebration of Life' memorial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer and pianist whose songs “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and “Killing Me Softly with His Song" made her a global star, will be eulogized at a memorial service Monday.

Flack was one of the top recording artists of the 1970s and an influential performer due to her intimate vocal and musical style, died last month. She was 88.

Flack's “Celebration of Life” memorial will be livestreamed from New York on Monday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know:

Where is the memorial taking place, and how can I watch?

Flack's Celebration of Life will take place at the Abyssinian Baptist Church beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern. It is open to the public. The service will also be livestreamed at www.RobertaFlack.com.

It is a fitting location: Flack grew up with church gospel; her mother played organ at the Lomax African Methodist Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia. As a teen, she began accompanying the church choir on piano.

What are some of Flack's best-known songs?

Flack leaves behind a rich repertoire of music that avoids categorization. Her debut, “First Take,” wove soul, jazz, flamenco, gospel and folk into one revelatory package, prescient in its form and measured in its approach.

She will likely be remembered for her classics. Those include “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," her dreamy cover of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” written by English folk artist Ewan MacColl for his wife Peggy Seeger. It marked the beginning of Flack's mainstream success when it was used in a love scene between Clint Eastwood and Donna Mills in his 1971 film “Play Misty for Me.”

But most will think of “Killing Me Softly with His Song" when Flack's name comes up in conversation. She first heard Lori Lieberman’s “Killing Me Softly with His Song” while on a plane and immediately fell in love with it. While on tour with Quincy Jones, she covered the song, and the audience feel in love with it, too, as they’d continue to for decades.

Listen to The Associated Press' Robert Flack playlist here.