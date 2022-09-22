Federer, Nadal to team up in doubles at Laver Cup on Friday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in what Federer has announced will the final match of his long and illustrious career.

Federer, owner of 20 Grand Slam titles, and his longtime rival Nadal, owner of a men's-record 22 major championships. will pair up for Team Europe against the Team World duo of U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The lineup for Day 1 at the competition founded by Federer's management company was announced Thursday.

The singles matches will be two-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud against Sock, and 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman during the day session, and three-time major champion Andy Murray against Alex de Minaur at night, before the Federer-Nadal doubles match.

