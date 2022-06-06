U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch

Federal authorities are moving to seize a $60 million Gulfstream and a $350 million aircraft believed to be one of the world's most expensive private airplanes after linking both aircraft to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

Via AP news wire
Monday 06 June 2022 19:24
Russia Ukraine War Sanctions
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

U.S. authorities moved Monday to seize two luxury jets — a $60 million Gulfstream and a $350 million aircraft believed to be one of the world’s most expensive private airplanes — after linking both to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

A federal magistrate judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of the Gulfstream and a Boeing jet that authorities said was worth less than $100 million before a lavish customization.

The action takes place just days after the United States announced new sanctions and penalties on Russian oligarchs and elites, Kremlin officials, businessmen linked to President Vladimir Putin and their yachts, aircraft and firms that manage them.

President Joe Biden promised after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine to pursue Russian elites' “ill-gotten gains.”

Abramovich, who recently sold his stake in Chelsea F.C., a Premier League football club in London, is among the wealthier Russians whose assets are being watched for sanctions violations after the Ukraine invasion.

Recommended

In explaining the move to seize the planes, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and the Gulfstream G650ER plane are subject to seizure because they have been moved between March 4 and March 15 without licenses being obtained in violation of sanctions placed against Russia.

According to the affidavit, Abramovich controlled the Gulfstream through a series of shell companies. The plane, it said, is believed to have been in Moscow since March 15.

The Boeing, meanwhile, is believed to be in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following a roundtrip March 4 flight from Dubai to Moscow, the affidavit said.

___

Associated Press Writer Fatima Hussein in Washington contributed to this report.

