Bus crash in Romania leaves 1 dead, more than 20 injured

A bus carrying 47 Greek passengers has crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania’s capital, leaving one person dead and injuring more than 20

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 December 2022 14:24
Romania Greece Bus Crash
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A bus carrying 47 Greek passengers crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania’s capital on Friday leaving one person dead and more than 20 injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred in central Bucharest at around 1:30 p.m., authorities said. Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations, told reporters that 22 of the passengers were transported to local hospitals, and one remains in critical condition.

Romania’s health ministry said in a statement that some of the passengers were trapped inside the bus and that 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance.

Photos published in local media outlets show the roof of the bus crushed underneath the height barrier. All of the occupants, including the driver, were Greek citizens, authorities said.

“The emergency response has ended at this point,” Arafat said, adding that the driver remained to provide statements to police.

