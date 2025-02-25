French fugitive 'The Fly' is being extradited from Romania to France, official says
An official in Romania says that the notorious French fugitive who staged a deadly escape that killed two guards last year is extradited to France from Romania, days after his arrest in Bucharest ended a nine-month international manhunt
A notorious French fugitive who staged a deadly escape that killed two guards last year was being extradited Tuesday to France from Romania, an official said, days after his arrest in Bucharest ended a nine-month international manhunt.
Mohamed Amra, nicknamed “The Fly”, was arrested near a shopping center in Bucharest on Saturday after being identified by Romanian police, despite the 30-year-old having dyed his hair red possibly to evade detection.
An official at Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the legal case was still ongoing, confirmed to The Associated Press that Amra was handed over to French authorities at an airport near Bucharest on Tuesday for extradition.