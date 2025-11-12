Thousands protest in Romania's capital against government austerity measures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of protesters marched in Romania ’s capital on Wednesday, demanding higher wages, measures to curb inflation and tax reductions for workers as the government pushes on with austerity to tackle the country's large budget deficit.

Protesters gathered outside government headquarters in Bucharest, then marched toward the Palace of Parliament. They honked horns and banged drums, and some held placards that read: “We want decent salaries!” or “Don’t hit those who save you,” the latter accompanied by a photo of an ambulance worker.

The rally was organized by the National Trade Union Bloc, made up of dozens of professional federations, and comes as Romania’s government pursues measures to reduce the budget deficit. It stood at over 9% in 2024 — one of the highest in the 27-nation European Union.

Romania has agreed with the EU to reduce the deficit to 8.4% this year.

The government austerity measures include tax hikes, public sector wage and pension freezes and cutting public spending and public administration jobs.

“Workers are once again being sacrificed for their jobs — even though we work harder, we are getting poorer,” the union bloc said in a statement. “The impoverishment of the population has become state policy.”

The bloc later said it had been invited by the ruling parties for discussions.

Protesters also seek an end to public sector job cuts and intensified efforts to combat tax evasion.

When Romania’s governing coalition was voted in earlier this year, it pledged to make reducing the budget deficit and reforming state institutions a top priority.

Cristian Andrei, a Bucharest-based political analyst, said the government will struggle to close the economic gap without significant upheaval, because it failed to deliver "fast and decisive reform measures” and lost public support.

“The perception now is that only regular people are struggling, not people (at the) top," he said. "There is already a lot of fear from politicians of making more cuts or reforms. Unions are just one voice of this choir.”