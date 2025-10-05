A look at Swiss Guards preparing for a swearing-in ceremony attended by the Pope, in photos

Pope Leo XIV presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 27 new Swiss Guards. The event took place Saturday at the Apostolic Palace. It’s the first time a pope has presided since 1968.
The Swiss Guards, known for their colorful uniforms, pledged to defend the pope with their lives. The corps is on a publicity campaign, showing off new uniforms and planning a fundraising push to renovate their barracks.
