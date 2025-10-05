Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
A look at Swiss Guards preparing for a swearing-in ceremony attended by the Pope, in photos

Andrew Medichini
Sunday 05 October 2025 09:29 BST

Pope Leo XIV presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 27 new Swiss Guards. The event took place Saturday at the Apostolic Palace. It’s the first time a pope has presided since 1968.

The Swiss Guards, known for their colorful uniforms, pledged to defend the pope with their lives. The corps is on a publicity campaign, showing off new uniforms and planning a fundraising push to renovate their barracks.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

