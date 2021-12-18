Pope doubles down on quashing old Latin Mass with new limits
Pope Francis is doubling down on his efforts to quash the old Latin Mass
Pope Francis doubled down Saturday on his efforts to quash the old Latin Mass, forbidding the celebration of some sacraments according to the ancient rite in his latest salvo against conservatives and traditionalists.
The Vatican’s liturgy office issued a document that clarified some questions that arose after Francis in July took the extraordinary step of re-imposing restrictions on celebrating the so-called Tridentine rite. Francis’ July move outraged conservatives and traditionalist, given it amounted to a direct reversal of one of the singular policies of Pope Benedict XVI
Francis said in July he had to take action because Benedict’s 2007 decision to relax restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass had divided the church and been exploited by conservatives on ideological grounds. Francis authorized Saturday’s further restrictions, which in practical terms will make it exceedingly difficult for traditionalists to access the sacraments of Baptism First Communion, Marriage using the old rite.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.