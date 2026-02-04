Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Italy averted Russian-linked cyberattacks targeting Winter Olympics websites, foreign minister says

Italy has foiled a series of cyberattacks targeting some of its foreign ministry offices, including one in Washington, as well as Winter Olympics websites and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters during a trip to the U.S. capital, Tajani said the attempted attacks were “of Russian origin,” but didn't provide additional details.

“We prevented a series of cyberattacks against foreign ministry sites, starting with Washington, and also involving some Winter Olympics sites, including hotels in Cortina,” Tajani said, just two days from Friday’s opening ceremony at Milan’s San Siro stadium.

The Winter Olympics got underway Wednesday with the first curling matches in Cortina.

Italy’s Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi told parliament on Wednesday that 6,000 security officers are being deployed across the Games sites — which stretch from Milan to the Dolomites — including bomb disposal experts, snipers and anti-terrorism units.

