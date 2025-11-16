Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos of the treasures in Rome's exclusive Colonna Palace

Domenico Stinellis
Sunday 16 November 2025 07:31 GMT

Every year, millions visit Rome’s famous sites, but few enter the exclusive Colonna Palace.

This private home-museum, spread across four wings over an entire block in the city center, opens only to small groups for a few hours on Friday and Saturday mornings. The palace, owned by the Colonna family since the 12th century, houses paintings, sculptures and a 76-meter (249-foot) Great Hall.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in