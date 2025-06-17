Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

An 80-year-old drives a luxury Mercedes sedan down Rome's Spanish Steps and gets stuck

Police in Rome say an 80-year-old man drove a compact luxury Mercedes A Class sedan part way down the city's landmark Spanish Steps before getting stuck

Tuesday 17 June 2025 15:41 BST
An 80-year-old man drove a compact luxury Mercedes-Benz A Class sedan down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome early on Tuesday before getting stuck part way down, municipal police said in a statement.

The man tested negative for alcohol, and was cited on the spot for driving down the monument in Rome’s historic center, police said. Police did not identify the driver or say if the car was his. They also did not say whether or not he was using a navigator.

The small sporty car was later removed by firefighters using a crane. Police did not respond to requests for more details about the dynamics of the apparent accident.

One of Rome's most recognizable monuments, the Spanish Steps have never been intended for motor vehicles, although some thrill seekers have tried their luck. A Saudi man was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage after a surveillance camera recorded him driving a rented Maserati down the 135 travertine steps in 2022.

The Spanish Steps take their name from the Spanish Embassy to the Holy See in the nearby square. A famed background for numerous films, they were built in the 1720s and have long been a popular spot to people watch and hang out.

