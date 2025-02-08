Sony PlayStation Network outage enrages gamers around the world
Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) is experiencing a major outage across the world, leaving tens of thousands of gamers unable to access online services, stores and multimedia apps
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A major outage of Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) on Saturday has left tens of thousands of gamers unable to access online services, stores and multimedia apps.
“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” PlayStation said on its social media platforms, confirming users’ mounting complaints around the globe.
Reports of connectivity issues spread quickly across social media, with users frustrated by error messages and login failures.
“PSN down on a Friday night is criminal,” a London-based user named Ramos wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
According to the Downdetector outage tracking site, users started to report issues with PSN late Friday.
Shortly after, Sony responded to users’ concerns, confirming the problems without providing details on the possible cause of the outage.
The Sony website confirmed problems with its PlayStation Network services. The PlayStation support webpage said “some services are experiencing issues,” including its account management and gaming and social services, as well as PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct.
Last October the PlayStation network was down for several hours.