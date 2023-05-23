Jump to content

AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday

Steve Peoples
Tuesday 23 May 2023 19:47
Election 2024 DeSantis
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of his plans.

DeSantis, who has long been seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination, will reveal his plans in an audio conversation with the owner of Twitter, according to the two people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they weren't authorized to discuss it publicly.

