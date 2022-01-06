4th resident of retirement haven charged with voter fraud
A fourth resident of a massive Florida retirement community has been arrested on a charge of voter fraud
A fourth resident of a massive Florida retirement community has been arrested on a charge of voter fraud.
Charles Barnes 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with voter fraud for casting more than one ballot, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court.
The arrest affidavit doesn't detail the basis for the charge. Barnes entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.
His attorney, Victor Mead, didn't immediately return an email inquiry.
Online voting records showed Barnes wasn't affiliated with any political party and that he first registered to vote in Sumter County in 2019.
Barnes' arrest was the fourth for voter fraud in the past two months of residents of The Villages retirement community in a county that is a Republican stronghold in Florida. Of the three other residents, two were registered Republicans and the third had no party affiliation.
The arrests come after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to create a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes, despite there being little evidence of electoral malfeasance by voters in the Sunshine State.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.