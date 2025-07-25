Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Florida Gov. DeSantis says deportation flights from 'Alligator Alcatraz' have begun

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says deportation flights carrying detainees from the immigration detention center known as ”Alligator Alcatraz″ to other countries began in the past few days

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 July 2025 15:27 BST

Deportation flights carrying detainees from the immigration detention center known as ” Alligator Alcatraz ″ to other countries began in the past few days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

The flights operated by the Department of Homeland Security have removed more about 100 detainees from the immigration detention center in the remote Everglades, said DeSantis, who expects that number to increase soon.

Critics have condemned the facility as a cruel and inhumane while DeSantis and other Republican state officials have defended it as part of the state’s aggressive push to support President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in