Watch live: Ron DeSantis holds campaign event in Davenport, Iowa

Watch live as Ron DeSantis holds a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, on Thursday 29 December.

The Republican candidate began his run to January’s presidential nominating contests in Iowa with a “parental rights roundtable,” hosted by himself.

Christmas is over and the stretch run to January presidential nominating contests has begun for Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor will be joined by special guests at subsequent stops throughout his campaign.

Mr DeSantis will be in Marion on Thursday afternoon for what is being called a “Stop the Swamp” tour event with an early endorser, South Carolina state Sen. Josh Kimbrell.