Another DeSantis ally takes the helm of a public university in Florida

Another former Republican lawmaker and ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis is officially taking the helm of one of Florida's public universities.

Manny Diaz, who DeSantis previously appointed to be his state commissioner of education, started his first day on the job Monday as the interim president of the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

Diaz is a former social studies teacher and assistant principal who as a state lawmaker became one of the key architects behind Florida's recent push to expand charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately run.

He'll lead the school on an interim basis while university leaders conduct a job search, and is expected to pursue the permanent position.

“I am honored to step into this role and lead the University of West Florida into this next chapter. UWF has a proud legacy and a promising future, and I look forward to working alongside our students, faculty, staff and community partners to continue building on its momentum," Diaz said in a statement. “Together, we will advance and explore new opportunities to serve our region and state with excellence.”

With Diaz's appointment, five of the state's 12 public universities will be led by former Republican lawmakers or lobbyists, a move that is expected to help extend DeSantis’ legacy in higher education long after his time in office.

Speaking at a press event Monday, DeSantis said the appointment of Diaz to lead UWF is similar to the pick of another former education commissioner to lead New College of Florida, a move meant to overhaul the liberal arts school known for its progressive independent streak and turn it into a more conservative classical institution.

“I think there's a lot of potential there,” DeSantis said of UWF.

DeSantis' recent decision to appoint new, more conservative members to the school's board has sparked controversy.

Supporters of the push to advance lawmakers above traditional academic leaders say it will grant the schools the political capital to secure critical state funding and navigate a rapidly shifting legal landscape. Critics see it as another sign that alignment with the governor’s conservative education agenda has become a prerequisite for leading the state's public universities.

Last month, the state university system board rejected a longtime academic as the next president of the University of Florida, amid sharp criticism from political conservatives about the candidate's past support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs. UF, considered one of the top public research universities in the country, is still looking for a permanent president.

Leading a Florida university generally comes with a multiyear contract for a salary of at least six-figures and a plush on-campus residence. The process for picking these leaders happens largely behind closed doors, creating what the state’s Republican House speaker has called “a spoil system for a select few.”

