Worker who leaked plans to build golf courses in Florida parks files whistleblower suit

A former worker who leaked information about plans by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to build golf courses and hotels in Florida state parks has filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

James Gaddis alleges that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection retaliated against him for sharing details of the proposals, which caused bipartisan outrage and sparked protests. Ultimately the plans were scuttled.

A spokesperson for the department declined to comment, saying the agency does not do so with pending litigation.

Gaddis, who was a consultant in DEP's Office of Park Planning, says he was directed to draw up “secret maps” to build golf courses, hotels and pickleball courts in nine parks. Park staffers were ordered not to talk to any colleagues about the proposals, which in Gaddis' view amounted to destroying “globally significant” environments.

The experience felt like “mapping out a future crime scene,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Leon County.

Gaddis copied documents onto a flash drive and shared it with an unnamed intermediary, the lawsuit says, and the next day the Tampa Bay Times wrote about the plans.

Gaddis says he was called into a meeting by a supervisor and asked if he shared the documents, which he admitted to. He was put on administrative leave and later fired, and the suit says that amounted to disparate treatment and retaliation.

The complaint seeks damages of at least $100,000.

The Republican-dominated state Legislature has since passed a bill banning development in state parks, and DeSantis signed it into law.

Gaddis started an online fundraiser to help cover expenses, with an initial goal of $10,000. As of June 11, it had brought in more than $258,000.

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative.